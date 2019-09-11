The Annual Fall Giant Flea Market and Antique Sale is set for Sept. 20-22 at the State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg.
Flea market hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
According to a release, the event has drawn more than 200 vendors this year. WV Lottery will also be on site, selling tickets and offering special promotions Friday and Saturday.
"This event has continued to grow every year," State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said in the release. "It is such a unique shopping experience, with everything from antiques and collectibles, to homemade items and one-of-a-kind finds.
"There is truly something for everyone!"
To setup for the three-day event, call 304-645-1090 or visit statefairofwv.com/event-center/flea-market/ for more information.
