Amy Taylor returns to Theatre West Virginia for her fourth season.
She says she is excited to perform this season with the ensemble of “Annie,” as well as portray Spirit Hatfield in the 2019 production of “Hatfields & McCoys” and Joyce in “Paradise Park: The Musical.”
In addition to TWV’s historical drama, Amy was cast as Lulu Warnicker in “Footloose” (2017) and the ensemble of “Rocket Boys: The Musical” (2018).
Born and raised in Ravenswood, Amy has made Beckley her home for 22 years.
She works as a financial secretary at Faith Community Church in Beckley, and serves on the advisory board for TWV.
For more information about the TWV schedule and tickets, visit theatrewestvirginia.org.