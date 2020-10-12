Alderson Community Market will have:
Arbaugh Farms, fresh sorghum molasses, buckwheat flour, cornmeal and grits: white and bloody butcher company muffin cornmeal mix.
Caring Acres Farm — ribeye, T-bone, and sirloin steaks brisket, stew or kabob meat, shanks, liver, roasts. End of year special: buy 5 lbs of ground beef for $25, get additional 1 pound free Gift certificates for firewood or beef.
Dogwood Hill Farm — bacon, pork sausage, sweet potatoes, "Almost Healthy" oatmeal and peanut butter bars suet-seed-nut cakes for birdfeeders, Tenderloin medallions, Shoulder roast, Beeswax candles.
Milton Brenneman — tomatoes, potatoes large and small honey, kale, eggplant, radishes, green beans, butternut squash, pickled onions, lime pickles.
Mt. Harmony Farm — top loin pork chops, spare ribs, mild sausage, ground pork, all pork from grass-fed Mangalita specialty pigs.
Kensinger Family — Amish donuts, fried pies with homemade fillings: apple, pecan, lemon, cherry salt-rising bread, sourdough bread, banana bread, cinnamon pecan rolls and other bakery treats.
Fruits of Labor — rustic Italian bread bagels, pepperoni rolls cream horns fruit-filled Danish ciabatta rolls marble rye bread giant cookies bagels, iced cakes and other bakery treats.
Alderson Artisans Gallery — Wolf Creek calendars for 2021 pottery, jewelry, winter scarves and hats.
Letha Heatherly — crochet beanies and scarves handmade jewelry sun-catchers.
Kathy Kershner — Christmas decorations, including ribbon wreathes, ornaments.
The market is open Tuesday's from 3 to 6 p.m., in front of the Alderson Visitors Center, on Hwy 12, by the Old Walking Bridge over the Greenbrier River.