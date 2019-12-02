Alderson book signing set for Volume VI

Alderson Main Street has announced the arrival of Volume VI of its series of books about Alderson.
This volume of “History Highlights and Tantalizing Tidbits Alderson, West Virginia” is subtitled “Please Ship Us 7 Widows.” The source for the story about the Hanger Hardware, which contains this quote, is the J. Wesley Hanger papers which were recently donated to the Archives of the Greenbrier Historical Society. This new volume also has stories about a religious rebel, a beautiful brownstone, a wonderful Women’s Club member, a prize-winning poem, and more.
Each volume of “History Highlights and Tantalizing Tidbits” has focused on a different aspect of this historic town. The booklets make great gifts, especially for an Aldersonian who lives away, Alderson Main Street reported.
Written by Belinda Anderson, this volume will be available at Alderson’s Store during a book signing by Anderson on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. Anderson’s other books including “Jackson vs. Witchy Wanda: Making Kid Soup,” “Buckle Up, Buttercup,” “The Well Ain’t Dry Yet,” and “The Bingo Cheaters” will also be available for purchase and can be autographed.
Volume VI and all the other five volumes are also available at Bridgewalk Vendors, the Historic 1896 C&O Depot gift shop, and Alderson’s Store throughout the holiday season.
The Alderson Main Street press release noted that Saturday, Dec. 7, is a great time to explore Alderson “Gem of the Hills” all decorated for the holidays and visit the model train show at the Historic 1896 C&O Depot, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santaland will be open, and the lights on the Santaland Express Train will be moving to the music.
Before attending the book signing, people are invited to explore the items at the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church bazaar and enjoy lunch there or at the Big Wheel, Stuart’s Smokehouse and Seafood, or Subway. Check out the lighter offerings of Riverside Exxon as well.
Alderson Main Street President Judy Lohmeyer said, “We are so excited about all the Christmas activities in Alderson! Please join us for the best of small town cheer.”