Actor and puppeteer Linda Zimmer will read one of Beatrix Potter’s favorite stories, “The Tailor of Gloucester,” on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m. at White Sulphur Springs Public Library.
This story is set on a snowy Christmas Eve when a band of loyal mice come to the aid of an old gentleman tailor.
Linda Zimmer is a renowned puppeteer and creative arts specialist. She has honed her performances in many different forums including The New Deal Festival in Arthurdale, W.Va., at WV University Children’s Hospital and on “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
She is also a member of the Beatrix Potter Society of North America, wich is committed to promoting the study and appreciation of the life and works of Beatrix Potter, writer of many children’s favorite story books including “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.”
Light refreshments will follow the program, which is free and open to all ages. Children should be accompanied by a responsible adult.
The library is located at 344 W. Main St. in White Sulphur Springs. For more information call 304-536-1171.
