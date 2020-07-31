lewisburg — The popular “Taste of the Fair” continues at the State Fair of West Virginia as more vendors join the schedule.
Open Thursdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., through the end of August, temporary stands are located in the carnival midway, while vendors who own permeant stands will be in their normal locations.
This week’s vendors include Ben Ellen’s Donuts, Belt’s Pizza, Miller’s Ice Cream, GH Steak Sandwiches, Ringmaster’s Flowering Onion, Roasted Corn on the Cob, Miller’s Fresh Squeezed Lemonade and Miller’s Ribbon Fries and Corn Dogs.
A full schedule of vendors can be found at www.statefairofwv.com, or on the Fair’s social media pages.
“We may not be able to have a fair this year, but we are excited our food vendors are able to join us this summer,” CEO Kelly Collins stated.
“It’s been a tough year for everyone, so we are happy to provide any activities we can do safely, to provide some sort of normalcy,” Collins commented.
The 2020 State Fair of West Virginia was cancelled on June 18, because of the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the first time the fair has been cancelled since WWII.
