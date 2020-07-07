The State Fair of West Virginia is planning A Taste of the Fair.
This summer-long food event will take place every weekend Thursday-Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The safety of everyone involved is the highest priority. The State Fair of West Virginia is working with local health authorities for guidance in creating this event. A few ways to keep people safe include distanced food stands, frequent sanitization of surface areas, and personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by food service staff.
This event will have fair favorites including Ben Ellen Donuts, Demetri’s Greek Food, Trudy’s Ice Cream, Gillette’s Pizza, Josephine’s Glazed Doughnuts, Gussies, and more.
“Our vendors have suffered a lot of financial loss this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” State Fair of West Virginia Events Manager Melody Hill said. “This event will not only serve as an outlet to help their businesses, this will give us the chance to enjoy our favorite fair food before our 2021 fair.”