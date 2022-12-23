Recalling a time when the Civil Rights movement clashed with the Jim Crow South, "Alabama Story" by Kenneth Johns will serve as the opening production of Season 56 of the Greenbrier Valley Theatre's mainstage season.
The one-set play, inspired by real events that touch on censorship and Civil Rights issues in the deep South, introduces audiences to the little-known true story of a librarian named Emily Reed, who was persecuted by politicians for protecting a children’s picture book in the Jim Crow South.
The controversial children’s book at the center of the play is called “The Rabbits’ Wedding,” and it depicts a black rabbit marrying a white rabbit. The play captures the real-life struggle against segregation and how it plays out between a white woman and a Black man with the dark reality of segregation and hate colliding with the hope and courage of a better tomorrow
The play is about intent, race, censorship and the American character.
The Washington Post said the play was “of national relevance.” In 2019, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote, “At a time when intolerance is on the upswing and empathy is under siege, 'Alabama Story' is just the play we need.”
"Alabama Story" runs May 12-21.
The second show in the season is "Forever Plaid" by Stuart Ross and features recognizable classic songs. Four young men on the road to fame are killed unexpectedly in a car crash, but they’re not going to rest in peace just yet. They take the stage for one last show that’s guaranteed to be an undeniable crowd favorite.
"Forever Plaid" runs June 16-25.
The season follows with the 2010 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning smash hit "Next to Normal" with music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey.
Set in the ideal world of the American suburb, this rock musical is an undaunting look at the challenges of living with a mental disorder. Diana’s private battle with depression, and the impact it has on her family, is at odds with the “normal” face she puts on for the neighbors. As she and her family attempt to cope, they face the difficult choices that must be made in order to survive.
"Next to Normal" runs July 21-30.
The fourth show will be the poignant yet funny "Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling. The inner strength and compassion of women is brought to life in this moving story of friendship.
Set in Chinquapin, La., six devoted friends laugh, cry and survive everything life throws at them with wit, style and good old-fashioned southern charm. When tragedy strikes, the strong bond these women share holds them together, proving they truly are made of steel.
"Steel Magnolias" runs Sept, 1-9.
The fifth offering will be a new adaptation by Catherine Bush of "Frankenstein." In search of a cure for death, Victor Frankenstein plays God but isn’t prepared for the consequences of his dangerous experiments. Misunderstood and ostracized by everyone he meets, Frankenstein’s monster takes out his grief on the loved ones in Victor’s life, forcing him to face his creation. This adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic will make you wonder if Victor made a monster, or if he made a man the world turned into a monster.
"Frankenstein" runs Oct. 20-Nov. 5.
The last show of the mainstage season will be a new production of the beloved "A Christmas Carol." In Charles Dickens’ timeless masterpiece, Ebenezer Scrooge must face the ghosts of his past, the reality of his present and the grim future that awaits him. With the help of three holiday Ghosts, Scrooge goes on a journey of self-discovery that teaches him the value of generosity, kindness and brotherhood. This innovative new adaptation guarantees to satisfy the young and young at heart during the holiday season.
"A Christmas Carol" runs Dec. 8-16.
Mainstage season early-bird tickets go on sale Jan. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.