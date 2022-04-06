Let’s get right into it by talking about what ACE Adventure Resort in Oak Hill has in store for us this weekend. The highly anticipated Mountain Music Festival will be at ACE in June of this year, but they know we don’t want to wait that long. So, this Saturday night, April 9, they are having a Mountain Music Festival Pre-Party from 7 p.m. – midnight. This celebration brings Bennett Walker Wales to the Lost Paddle stage, along with Joslyn and The Sweet Compression. Check these guys out on Facebook and you will see why this is the perfect opportunity to prime your senses for the 30-plus bands coming in June.
Tickets to this foot stomper are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. In addition to the great live music, the Lost Paddle is always a perfect stop for dinner, a tangy margarita, or a local craft beer. I am seeing all the earmarks of a real party with this one, and you can visit aceraft.com for tickets and more details.
Friday, April 8, Foster’s Main Street Tavern is bringing some interesting entertainment to downtown Beckley. Pink Casino and Bane Star will be on stage kicking out their unique brands of electronic music. I have watched both of these acts before, and I expect nothing less than a packed and jumpin’ dance floor. Foster’s is located at 121 Main St. and opens at 5 p.m. Music starts at 9:30 p.m. and the kitchen is in full swing until 9 p.m.
Friday also marks the opening reception for a quilt exhibition at the Beckley Art Center by the Hands All Around Quilt Club. Club members invite you to join them for a show with opening reception starting at 6 p.m. The exhibit will be on display until April 30.
Quilts aren’t the only thing at the Beckley Art Center this week. Saturday marks the first open mic night of the year on Saturday at 6 p.m. They will be projecting an art show while opening the stage to music, poetry, writing, or just about anything else you may want to share. If you wish to perform, contact Seth at performingarts@beckleyartcenter.com.
Fayetteville’s open mic scene is also alive and well with an interesting event of their own today – Thursday, April 7. The Love Hope Center for the Arts invites artists of all types to participate in their Work-In-Progress event. From 7 - 9 p.m., they are opening the microphone to anyone who wants to try out something new. If you have a song that you have been working on, poetry, jokes or just about anything else of that nature, they would love to have you. Just drop by 100 Rotan St. on the first Thursday of any month, and the stage is yours.
This Saturday, April 9, the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival will be in full swing. From 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., over 40 locations will be offering unique tasting experiences. The Chocolate Festival boasts a phenomenal line-up of creative chocolate treats including desserts, drinks and all sorts of decadent creations.
Chocolate certainly isn’t the only attraction at this event because there is a long list of things to see there on Saturday. There will be free live music throughout the day from the Vince Lewis Sextet and the Thomas Taylor Band. The Greenbrier Academy for Girls will also perform on the steps of Carnegie Hall. There will be story telling for the kids, live dance performances, an Easter egg hunt, face painting and more.
Check out their website at lewisburgchocolatefestival.com.
Saturday, April 9, The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is hosting the WV Paranormal Tourism Convention. They welcome fans of the paranormal, cryptids, mysteries, folklore, oddities and more for a walk through the spooky side of Beckley. You will hear from paranormal experts in the Mountain State with an interactive Q & A session, and participate in a meet and greet with some of the members of the professional paranormal community. The Raleigh is located at 403 Neville St. and the weirdness starts at noon.
If there’s an upcoming event that you would like to see covered here, send me an email at gvaughan@register-herald.com.
DRINK THIS - Because creative, artistic and passionate people need to quench their thirst
This week, Mallory Magnolia invited me to the Dish Cafe in Daniels for an original drink special. Mallory is a bartender at the Dish, and I would consider her a master at coming up with her own original cocktails. I hesitate to tell you that this latest drink might be her best, because I have said that about Mallory before, and she has proved me wrong. This time, she has made a delicious vodka mixture using rosemary, grapefruit and a house made honey syrup. She calls it the Gardenia and you need to drop in and try one. No matter what the weather may be outside, the Gardenia is going to make you feel like you are lakeside in the summertime. If it doesn’t sound like this one is up your alley, don’t worry, because the Dish also has several other unique drinks, as well as all of your long-time favorites.The Dish is located at 1466 Ritter Drive and is open from 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. every day.
Calendar
Friday, April 8
λHistoric Fayette Theater will give its spring production, “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood,” on April 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on April 10. In accordance with CDC recommendations, masks will be required while inside the theater. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and children 12 and under. Tickets can be ordered online at showtix4u.com for Will Call pickup (seats will be assigned at box office) or can be purchased early at the box office on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
λLewisburg Chocolate Festival will be held in downtown Lewisburg beginning at 9 a.m. This popular annual event features more than chocolatiers, whose items are available in exchange for $1 tasting tickets. The festival also includes live music, face painting, professional chef demonstrations, bake-offs and more. For more informationm visit www.lewisburgchoclatefestival.com
λThe Hospice Care Chocolate Chase 5k and 10k will be held at 9 a.m. The races will start and finish at the Greenbrier County Courthouse in downtown Lewisburg. There will be Covid-19 protocols in place for this event. All participants are asked to read and follow the protocols for a safe and successful event. Runners and walkers can pre-register online at https://www.aptiming.com/race/1363 or starting at 7 a.m. the day of the race. Pre-registration costs are $20 for the 5K and $25 for the 10K, or $25 and $30 on race day. T-shirts will be available for sale through the registration form and a limited number will be available at the race. Contact Missy VanBuren at 304-645-2700 or mvanburen@hospicecarewv.org for more information. All proceeds will benefit HospiceCare’s Lewisburg Office and The Peyton Hospice House.
λRun the Summit will be held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, Glen Jean, beginning at 9 a.m. Lace up your running or walking shoes for this event, which allows entrants to participate in a 5k, 10k or half marathon. For more information, visit www.activeswv.org
λAn Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Lake Stephens Pavilion beginning at 10 a.m. for ages 0-2, at 10:20 a.m. for ages 3-5, at 10:40 a.m. for ages 6-8 and at 11 a.m. for ages 9 and up. There will be pictures with the Easter bunny and prizes. Free admission, although donations will be accepted in support of the playground fundraiser.
λAn Easter Egg event will be held at Fayette County Park. There will be 5,000 eggs for kids to hunt and pictures taken with the Easter bunny. For more information, call 304-663-6887.
λ2022 Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration runs from 10 a.m. to noon, at the West Virginia State Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. The free event offers a petting zoo, bicycle giveaways, games, prizes, crafts, food and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. There will also be a Golden Easter Egg Hunt with prizes awarded on the grounds of the Capitol.