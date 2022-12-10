Where can you hear Michael Jackson, The Temptations, Diana Ross, and Stevie Wonder all singing Christmas music on the same stage? Would you believe in Beckley?
The Beckley Concert Association (BCA) presents the How Great Thou Art Theatre Group’s “Motown Christmas” concert on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Woodrow Wilson High School auditorium.
West Virginia native Crystal Tucker founded How Great Thou Art Theatre (HGTA). Throughout her life Tucker has always had a love for theater and the performing arts. An accomplished musician, she has written and produced stage plays in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Her goal for HGTA is to provide audiences with “...good clean entertainment. You can bring your grandmother and granddaughter to any HGTA and leave smiling.”
Motown Christmas features the best of the 1960s Motown groups.
Scott Worley, president of the BCA, says the idea of presenting local talent is what attracted his group to HGTA.
“I have seen this group perform and know some of the members personally,” he said. “They are enormously talented, and they put on a great show, so we hoped to bring them to a wider audience.”
Worley says there is a tremendous amount of musical entertainment in this season’s offerings, with the next three concerts coming after the holidays. The New York Bee Gees will be in Beckley on Feb. 16, the jazz stylings of the Judy Carmichael Duo are on tap March 9, with the season wrapping up with harpist Megan Davis on April 20.
Tickets will be available at the door for the “Motown Christmas” concert at $15, and season tickets are still available as well. A season pass costs $45 for adults or $40 for seniors.
For more information, visit the BCA Facebook page or www.beckleyconcerts.com
