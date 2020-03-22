charleston — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History will begin accepting entries for the 2020 West Virginia Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition on Monday, March 30 until Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m. This is the 39th year for the exhibition which will open Friday, May 22, with an awards ceremony at the annual Vandalia Gathering at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex. The free summer-long exhibition will be displayed through Sept. 14, 2020.
Quilts and wall hangings can be mailed or hand delivered to Cailin Howe, exhibits coordinator for the department, at the Culture Center.
Quilts and wall hangings, handmade or machine made, by West Virginia residents are eligible for the exhibition. Special consideration will be given to hand-quilted entries. Entrants may submit one quilt and one wall hanging. There is a nonrefundable fee of $20 per entry. Quilts and wall hangings shown previously in a Department of Arts, Culture and History Quilts and Wall Hangings juried exhibition are not eligible.
Prospectus and entry information for the 2020 Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition can be downloaded at http://www.wvculture.org/.
For more information about the exhibit or to request a printed prospectus, contact Howe at 304-558-0220 or cailin.a.howe@wv.gov.
As of now, the West Virginia Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition will continue as planned. Any updates or changes due to Coronavirus will be provided as they occur.