Artistic director announces her retirement

Lynn Creamer has announced her retirement from her position as artistic director at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg, effective at the end of 2019.
Creamer was hired as artistic director at Carnegie Hall in 2004, the release said. She had previously worked at the Hall from 1991 to 1996, serving as volunteer coordinator, program director, and museum director.
During her tenure, Creamer created the Carnegie Hall Film Series, Take Note Series, Square dance series, and curated hundreds of gallery exhibits. She programed the Mainstage Performance Series, Ivy Terrace summer concert series, and special event performances.
Creamer forged the Hall’s partnership with the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, which now houses its permanent exhibit at the Hall and partners with Carnegie to present two concerts in Lewisburg each year.
The release said through her work with the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation, Carnegie Hall joined the regional foundation’s Jazz Touring Network, On-Screen In-Person Film Series, and Folk and Traditional Arts Series.
As artistic director of the Hall, she served as president of the WV Arts Presenters, treasurer of the Lewisburg Literary Festival, and chair of the Greenbrier Valley Cultural Roundtable. Creamer has also been a member of the Mountain Music Trail steering committee since its inception.
— Wendy Holdren