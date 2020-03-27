Pamela Smith, vice president of the Oak Hill High/Collins High School Alumni Association and graduate of the school’s 1965 class, is urging alumni to donate school artifacts to be included in the museum as they continue to expand its collection.
The first Oak Hill High School was instituted in February 1904 but burned down only a year later in the fall of 1905. Not long after, a new building was constructed on School Street and this is where Oak Hill High School stood until 1950, when Collins High School, named in honor of Justus Collins, a pioneer coal operator of Fayette County, opened on Jones Avenue.
Collins High School remained there on Jones Avenue until the mid-1970s when yet another school was constructed on a property at the Oyler Avenue exit of U.S. 19 and was once again renamed Oak Hill High School.
The museum honors the complex, intertwined history of both Oak Hill High and Collins High School.
According to Smith, the 4,000-square-foot space that now holds the memories of Oak Hill’s past was given to the Alumni Association by Danny Tilson, owner of the Comac property located above the museum, which once housed a family martial arts studio, after an Oak Hill alumnus approached him with the idea of using the space as a museum.
The museum, which is located at 103 Kelly Ave. in Oak Hill and sits directly across from City Hall, first opened last fall during Oak Hill’s 2019 Oak Leaf Festival.
“The first day we opened it to the public we had 315 people,” Smith shared. “We didn’t have half as much stuff in there as we do now. Everyone was just so excited to see it. People have been talking about doing something like this for a very long time, but this is the first time anything has been completed.”
Since first opening, the museum has opened at various times, but Smith hopes to establish regular hours.
Once inside, visitors will find relics from all over the school’s timeline such as football and majorette uniforms, old megaphones, myriad photographs, yearbooks, and even footage of football games dating back to the 1950s. Smith says the oldest item to date is from 1945.
Smith described the space as having multiple rooms with different “themes.”
“One room is full of pictures of all the senior class presidents and the entrance has all the principals, including an original Justus Collins picture.”
She added that the Alumni Association also offered for several of the Fayette County schools that were involved in the recent school consolidation to bring in some of their own memorabilia to be incorporated into the collection.
“We have a lot of plans for it. We are working on shadow boxes to hold some of the pictures we have, in the spring or early summer we are having local authors to come to do book signings and we are working on opening up the museum for small class reunions. We are making improvements, rearranging and adding things all the time.”
While the museum is constantly looking for additions, Smith says there is still plenty of space left.
“We want to encourage people to bring memorabilia if they have it. If they bring it and then they need it back, they can have it back. We mostly just want people to understand and see the importance that our generation puts on nostalgia. Kids today just don’t understand, but we are trying to change that.”
Alumni of Oak Hill High/Collins High School who would like more information on the memorabilia museum or have items they would like to donate can do so by contacting the Alumni Association by email at ohhsalumni@yahoo.com or through Facebook at Oak Hill High/ Collins High School Alumni Association, Inc.
The Alumni Association was founded in 1985 and seeks to promote, organize, manage, support and fund alumni functions and meetings, as well as support and promote current Oak Hill programs and activities.