An art show featuring the works of two local artists will be Friday, Oct. 25, at White Sulphur Springs Public Library.
Showcasing the paintings of Marie Lewis and Brenda Lewis, the show will open at 5 p.m.
Marie McCutcheon Lewis describes herself as being truly happy when she is creating. She realized early in life that she enjoyed the creative process, first as a self-taught artist and later as she studied with several professional art teachers. She belongs to Greenbrier Artists, Inc., and is also an associate member of the American Watercolor Society. She has been juried into The Best of West Virginia art show at Tamarack and has exhibited at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg and the Dandelion Festival in White Sulphur Springs. Working primarily in watercolor, she also enjoys acrylic and pastel.
Brenda Lewis is new to painting even though she has always loved the arts. After retiring and moving back to her hometown, she took up a brush and has not looked back. She has studied with Jeanne Brenneman, is a member of Greenbrier Artists, Inc., and has exhibited in the area. Lewis works primarily in watercolor.
The library is at 344 Main St. W. The show is free and open to the public. A portion of the proceeds from any sales will be donated to the library. Light refreshments will be served.