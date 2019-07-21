It was a summer day in the early 1990s, and young Robby Moore’s excitement grew with every step as he walked from his Hager Street home to Johnstown Road.
He can’t remember exactly how old he was, maybe 10 or 12, but he remembers the reason behind his excitement during that half-mile trek — his first ever art class at Beckley Art Center.
“I can’t remember a time I wasn’t interested in art,” he shares, roughly 30 years later, sitting inside the same building.
As he walked into the downstairs of the center, he remembers immediately feeling intimidated. He was surrounded by older women who were prepared with all their art supplies — watercolor paints, brushes, and special paper.
Moore had come only with his class fee in hand.
But the women welcomed him and shared their supplies. One woman gave him some paint. Another gave him a brush. And another some paper.
“I just sat and painted with them,” he says with a smile. “I had that painting — a mailbox — for a long time.”
Not only did he keep that painting with him over the years, but also the memory of feeling welcome by the artists at the center.
Now, as the newly named executive director of Beckley Art Group, Moore wants to recreate that feeling for everyone who walks in.
In his new position, Moore wants to focus on three elements — arts, education and community.
As for the arts, the Beckley Art Center has a gallery located upstairs and art classes available downstairs. With the recent acquisition of the Academy of Creative Arts on Neville Street, the group will also have a focus on music, and a theater program is planned for next spring.
“We may be adding dance, too. There’s so much potential growth.”
Moore says these classes and programs tie directly into education.
He has seen firsthand how education can shape the future of a child — one of the current Beckley Art Center instructors was one of Moore’s first students at Treehouse Arts Ensemble, a multi-disciplinary nonprofit arts organization he helped found in 2004.
And the third facet, community, is indicative of two types of community — the arts community, and making the arts available to the community in general.
“I always talk about having an arts family... I love that lineage, and what an arts community provides itself, and what it provides to the community at large.”
Moore said he hopes to form partnerships with other organizations in the area to expand opportunities in the arts.
“It helps add a sense of identity. One of our board members, Christine Kinder, has been adding public arts to Beckley. Something like adding a mural, that adds a landmark, something you can identify. It might seem simple, but it can be so important, even for giving directions.”
With that sense of identity comes a sense of ownership, too, Moore says.
“The students who helped paint, or the teachers who helped design a mural, it makes them love the city and their community even more.”
Moore said it’s sometimes easy to forget that we’re surrounded by art.
“Even a folding chair — it has been refined and changed, but it started with an idea. From those mundane things to a really complex painting or stage production, it’s art. Once people realize art is already here, it improves lives and becomes more accessible.”
He said when people participate in art, they start to look at the world in a different way.
“You start thinking about how something is made, rather than how you’re going to use it.”
For Moore, one of the saddest concepts is for people to think art isn’t for them, or a gallery isn’t a space for them.
“Maybe they think they don’t understand it, or they can’t afford it, or they can’t process that information.”
Accessibility is one of his biggest personal goals as the executive director of Beckley Art Group.
“I think of myself as a child, growing up in this neighborhood,” Moore said. “I want to bring young people who live here in East Beckley and say, ‘Look, I’m your neighbor. I’m an artist and here are all the possibilities.’
“They may not have the same dream as me, but wherever life takes them, I want them to walk into an art gallery and feel like they belong.”
Since the first art class he took back in the early ‘90s, Moore’s career has seemingly been building for his new role.
With encouragement from Ms. Staples at Stratton Junior High and Ms. Doman at Woodrow Wilson High School, his love of art continued to grow.
His interest expanded beyond painting to theater during high school and eventually to hosting exhibitions and costuming in college.
As a senior in high school, he needed a final credit for graduation. He had two choices — theater or public speaking.
“I thought about what each class would entail. With theater, I could be backstage, with no one seeing me. But they tricked me. I ended up on stage, and I fell in love with it.”
One of the productions at Woodrow, “Harvey,” led him to a downtown Beckley costuming shop for some period costuming. He was dazzled by the 1920s flapper dresses and the space age suits surrounding him.
He immediately connected with the shop owner, Suzie Sayre, who invited him to return as a costume intern over the summer.
“I had no idea how to sew. But I learned how to sew a button,” he said, and his skillset gradually built from there.
Moore went on to pursue a degree in studio art with a concentration in painting from Concord College (now Concord University).
During his freshman year, he decided he would like to have an exhibition in the gallery space in the fine arts building. But when he asked, he was told the space was only for professionals and senior exhibits.
“I’ve always had a hard time hearing no, so that inspired me to work with a good friend, an artist who later became my roommate, to come up with a plan for another space.”
Together, and with the blessing of the department chair, they built a small gallery in another space in the building to host their work and the work of others. Using his theater background, he helped construct walls for the gallery.
“It really opened up something I still love — making something out of nothing and being resourceful.”
He found he loved not only the creation of art, but promoting the work of others as well.
“That was really the first time I thought, ‘OK, this goes beyond painting. I can make events happen.’ That encouraged me.”
After he graduated from Concord in 2003, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do. He knew, or at least thought he knew, that he wanted to leave West Virginia.
Through his work with Sayre over the summers, Moore had been introduced to Theatre West Virginia. He worked as Sayre’s assistant costume designer, growing from only knowing how to sew a button to being able to draft patterns for costumes.
After graduation, Moore decided to audition for the TWV educational tour for a couple seasons — he landed the role of Charlie Brown in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and he worked with a marionette production of “Pinocchio.”
During the tour, Moore performed for children who had never before seen a theater production.
He realized he wanted to stay in the Mountain State, to help expose young minds to the arts.
“I wanted to be an artist, and I wanted to try to make it happen here in Beckley.”
Moore certainly made it happen throughout the years — first forming Treehouse Arts Ensemble in 2004, along with Joshua Taylor-Martin and Chris McLaughlin.
His resume also includes administrative work with the West Virginia Dance Company and a number of roles at Tamarack, including visual merchandising, theater and events director and gallery director.
As a board member at Beckley Art Group for the past several years, Moore was at the table when the decision was made to acquire the Academy of Creative Arts.
“Everybody was excited but apprehensive,” he said. As they discussed the upcoming opportunities and as the meeting came to a conclusion, the board asked him to be the executive director.
“It was a hard decision. I love Tamarack, and I’ve been there a long time,” Moore said. “But with Beckley Art Group, there’s just so much potential for new ideas and really forming a new vision for the group and the center.”
No matter the role, Moore says this: “My dedication has always been to the arts, but also to West Virginia, to southern West Virginia especially and to Beckley. I’ve always loved having that link, that connection.”
Moore lives in Beckley with his wife, Aida Jimenez, and their three cats.
For more information about Beckley Art Group, visit beckleyartcenter.com
