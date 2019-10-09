Art Colony Row shops will hold open house Thursday

Several independently-owned businesses on Art Colony Row at The Greenbrier are joining forces for an open house on the porch overlooking the Springhouse and in the Virtu hot shop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The event will include refreshments, conversation and an opportunity for visitors to peruse an array of unique, West Virginia-made arts and crafts. There will be a glass-blowing demonstration at 6 p.m. and a drawing at 7:30 for an assortment of items worth $150. Guests must visit every shop to enter the drawing, but do not need to be present to win.
Parking is available behind the Alabama Row shops and in Lot #9 (across from the Springhouse); ask security at the gate for directions. The Greenbrier is at 101 Main St., West, White Sulphur Springs.
Shops participating include:
Virtu — This shop features handmade jewelry created by goldsmith Susan Chapman Thomas and unique hot glass works by artist Alex Brand.
Gibson’s Studio — Celebrating the beauty of exotic stones and fossils from around the world, designs in Dave and Suzanne Gibson’s studio include tables, mounted specimens, jewelry, gifts and original board games.
Atlantis Leather — This shop features lightweight fine leather bags, wallets, journals, messenger bags and jewelry designed and curated by Kathy and Tom Eure.
Gem&I — Artist and designer Catherine Kuliesh’s jewelry studio offers jewelry-making workshops in addition to selling her handcrafted jewelry and accessories. Kuliesh also runs The Doll House shop which features fairy and gnome garden workshops, miniature garden accessories and decor.
Alterra-WV — This shop is home to one-of-a-kind wood, copper, glass and mica lighting, electronics, mirrors and “the unexpected” from artist Bob Hoffa, and “Slow Clothing” by Tenley Shewmake.
The Virtu “Made by You” Studio — This studio offers works in glass by artists Max Clair and James Woodson, along with glass fusing and sandblasting workshops with Robbie Moore.
