The Beckley Arts Center and the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition are partnering to help those in recovery learn to express themselves through art.
Throughout September, which is also National Recovery Month, the Beckley Arts Center will offer art classes every Friday geared toward people in recovery who are looking to develop and hone their skills.
“I believe that art allows for us to express something that cannot be said in words,” said Amanda Hammons, Raleigh County prevention coalition chair.
She added that the purpose of the classes is to teach artists in recovery how to get their art “exhibition ready.”
“That’s how to present it, how to display it, how to promote it and how to sell it,” Hammons said.
This month-long emphasis on recovery will kick off Friday, Sept. 1, with the Purple for Recovery Exhibition from 5-6 p.m. at the Beckley Arts Center on Johnstown Road in Beckley.
Hammons said they have 17 artists who are in recovery and have submitted artwork for Friday’s exhibition. She added that the same artists, as well as others, will be able to participate in the weekly art classes.
After the conclusion of the art classes, participating artists’ work will be displayed in a second art exhibition scheduled for Oct. 7 from 6-7 p.m. at the Beckley Arts Center.
In addition to these classes, Hammons said the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is also scheduled to host a second event Friday in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
This event will take place from 5-10 p.m. at Art Park in Beckley and will include recovery speakers, live music and a live mural painting.
Hammons said the mural will be painted by Harrison Crawford and will feature several butterflies to honor those who have died as a result of substance disorders. Crawford’s artwork can be viewed at hlcrawford.com
The mural will be painted inside the tunnel next to Art Park along the Lewis McManus Memorial Trail.
Those who attend will also be able to submit the names of loved ones lost by scanning a QR code.
Hammons said those names will be added to the mural next year during the 2024 International Overdose Awareness Day.
Hammons said Crawford will also assist in teaching the weekly classes at the Beckley Art Center.
The recovery art classes will take place from 6-7 p.m. every Friday from Sept. 8 to Oct. 6.
Hammons said the first recovery art class on Sept. 8 is open to everyone and will focus on coping with compassion fatigue.
“Compassion fatigue occurs to people that work in recovery and also are in recovery,” Hammons said. “Sometimes you get what’s seemingly a burnout of compassion.”
Hammons said the compassion fatigue class will be taught by Donna Murray, a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC) in Beckley.
“Donna Murray is very focused on (compassion fatigue) as a counselor and she works in recovery,” Hammons said. “So that class on September 8 is actually open to the entire community that works or has been impacted in compassion for their line of work. They’re all invited to come out to that day. You don’t have to be an artist; you will learn a compassion fatigue art practice to help you work through compassion fatigue.”
Hammons said she hopes the classes serve as an inspiration to everyone impacted by recovery.
“I hope that they can become inspired knowing that their message that they’re displaying in their art means something to someone else,” she said. “That it can create a type of understanding that other outlets can’t.”
Those in recovery who would like to participate in the recovery art classes should contact the Beckley Art Center at 304-253-9226.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.