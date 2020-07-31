Arsenal Tattoo, at 117 Colt Industrial Drive in Mount Hope, has been named The Register-Herald readers’ first pick when it comes to the area’s tattoo parlors.
This is Arsenal Tattoo’s first year being nominated for the Readers’ Choice Awards.
“This is a huge compliment for me and my crew,” stated owner Alex Diaczenko, a United States Marine Corps Veteran and professional tattoo artist of 30 years. He has done tattoo work in 20 of the 50 states, in Europe and “wherever the Marine Corps took [him].”
Arsenal Tattoo currently has 5 employees including Diaczenko, who moved to the Mountain State following his retirement in 2013. He opened his shop in December of 2014.
The parlor’s tattooists include James Webb, an artist with 15 years’ experience and Justin Gore, who has 11 years under his belt.
Diaczenko, Webb and Gore have all completed tattooing apprenticeships, a requirement to tattoo at Arsenal Tattoo.
Jim Crandall has been at the business since December acting as manager and Jen Davis, a professionally trained piercer with 25 years’ experience, works at the shop when she isn’t working her day job as a surgical technician.
Diaczenko attributed his shop’s first-place spot to experience, atmosphere and attitude.
With a total of 60 years of experience between everyone in the studio, the owner stated that his artists have the skills to do any style of tattoo across the board, including realism, American traditional, black and gray, portraits, custom-drawn pieces and more.
Along with an array of talent, Arsenal Tattoo also offers its clientele a sleek, clean and friendly environment.
This is all accomplished by thoroughly cleaning the area and instruments, working with clients who may not be sure what they want and making every person that walks through the door feel comfortable regardless of the size, difficulty or meaning of their tattoo.
“We have all worked together for this and it’s good to know that we are being recognized by the community and have their support,” Diaczenko finished.
“The most important thing about being a business owner is creating a place where people can come and make a good, honest living and give back to the community with what they do. We owe this to the community.”