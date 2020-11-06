Arrest made in human remains case in Bland County

PRINCETON – A West Virginia man is in custody on charges related to an ongoing death investigation in Bland County, Va., which began Thursday after human remains were discovered near Interstate 77.
Gilbert Lee Riggs, 58, of Mercer County, is being held in West Virginia, pending extradition to Virginia, on one felony count of second-degree murder and one felony count of hit-and-run, according to Corinne E. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
Riggs was arrested without incident Thursday night at his residence by troopers with the West Virginia State Police, Geller stated.
The charges and arrest developed during the course of the investigation that began Thursday morning with the discovery of a woman's body off Interstate 77 in Bland County. At 8:42 a.m., the remains were located in a gravel lot near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off of Interstate 77 Exit 58 for Bastian, Va., Geller said.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is still awaiting positive identification of the body by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Va., Geller stated.
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the immediate area or has any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.