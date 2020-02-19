Arrest made in connection with Lewisburg bomb threat

LEWISBURG — While two government buildings in the Greenbrier County seat were forced to evacuate Tuesday due to a bomb threat that was phoned in to Lewisburg City Hall at 11:15 a.m., Police Chief Chris Teubert said at the time, “We have already developed a very good suspect and are prepared to prosecute to the full extent of the law."
An arrest in connection with that incident has already been made.
This morning, Chief Tuebert issued the following statement.
"On Tuesday, Feb. 18th at approximately 11:15 the Lewisburg City Hall received a phone call of a possible bomb threat.
"City Hall was immediately evacuated and the Lewisburg Police and Fire Departments responded to and secured the scene. The scene was then visually inspected and a bomb dog with the WV State Police responded from Fayette County and cleared the building.
"City Hall and the Lewisburg Police Department Office were closed for the remainder of the day but are open for regular business hours today.
"A subsequent investigation was conducted by the Lewisburg Police Department with Dep. Chief Vance as the lead investigator along with the assistance of the FBI, WV State Police, and the City of Cleveland Ohio Police Department which resulted in the arrest of Michael Joseph Neely Jr. in Cleveland, Ohio.
"Mr. Neely was charged in the Greenbrier County Magistrate Court with felony Threats of Terrorist Acts and False Reports Concerning Bombs or Other Explosive Devices. Mr. Neely is incarcerated in Cleveland Ohio awaiting extradition back to West Virginia to face these charges.
"Possible threats to other locations and state officials made by the same suspect are also under investigation."
l l l
In addition to City Hall, the Greenbrier County Courthouse was evacuated and closed, and the offices of the Lewisburg Police Department, across the street from the courthouse, were closed to the public for the remainder of the day.
Teubert said as soon as he learned of the threatening call, he immediately ordered the evacuation of City Hall. He then called the city’s Fire Department. Police and firefighters “visually cleared” the building, and Teubert called the State Police to dispatch a bomb detection unit.
That unit — a bomb-sniffing canine named Creasy and his handler, Senior Trooper S.G. Milam, from the Gauley Bridge detachment in Fayette County — cleared City Hall and then moved on to the courthouse just two blocks away. Milam and Creasy, a 7-year-old German Shepherd, also cleared that building.
Sitting in the first floor courtroom after the structure had been cleared, Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan told The Register-Herald on Tuesday the courthouse was quickly evacuated after Teubert advised him of the threatening call.
“The caller made a specific threat toward City Hall, but also provided separate, generic statements about courthouses in the state,” Sloan said. “There was nothing specific about the Greenbrier Courthouse, but we were concerned about public safety.”
Teubert noted that the caller gave no reason for making the threats.
The chief also commented that the caller might face federal charges in connection with the incident, as Lewisburg City Hall is currently designated as a polling place where early voting is taking place for extension of the city’s excess levy.
Tuesday evening’s regular city council meeting also was canceled as a result of the incident.