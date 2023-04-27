The Beckley Police Department announced its first arrest in connection to two shootings in Beckley last week that killed two people.
Chevaugn Akeem Gray, 26, was arrested around noon Thursday and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the Beckley Police Thursday evening.
“This arrest stems from the shooting incident that occurred in the area of Sheridan Avenue and Seventh Street on (Saturday) April 22, 2023,” Beckley Police Deputy Chief David S. Allard said in a release.
“Detectives anticipate additional charges and additional arrests related to this incident.”
Gray was booked into Southern Regional Jail at 2:04 p.m. Thursday. Bond has not been set, according to information on the WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitations website.
Three people were injured in the Saturday shooting near Sheridan Avenue in Beckley. On Tuesday, 26-year-old Lashawn Deondre Shelton died at a Charleston area hospital from injuries received in this shooting.
Two others were taken to a hospital as a result of the shooting. Police said they were in stable condition.
Increased patrols in the East Park area of Beckley also resulted in an unrelated arrest on Wednesday.
Alfred Leslie Pittman, 34, of Harper Heights, was arrested around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday and charged with prohibited person with a firearm, a probation violation and possession of a controlled substance, according to the criminal complaint.
Beckley Police has increased its presence in East Park following two shootings in the area last week that resulted in the death of two people.
“This arrest was a direct result of the commitment of Beckley Police Department detectives to curbing the recent rise in gun crime,” said Beckley Chief of Detectives Morgan Bragg in a press release. “We hope that this will help serve to illustrate that detectives will work day and night to not only resolve current investigations, but to also prevent and deter future incidents.”
In an interview with The Register-Herald on Tuesday, Beckley Police Chief Dean Bailey said state and federal partners have also been assisting in providing an increased presence in the area where the shootings took place.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s office is also investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old male that took place Tuesday, April 18. The sheriff’s office has not announced any arrests in this incident.
According to a criminal complaint provided by the Raleigh County Magistrate Clerk’s Office, the vehicle Pittman was a passenger in was initially pulled over for a traffic stop for failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Temple Street and Johnstown Road in Beckley.
After gathering some basic information, the officer performing the traffic stop asked the driver of the vehicle and Pittman, who was in the front passenger seat, whether there was anything illegal or any firearms in the vehicle.
They told the officer there was not.
While this was taking place, a Beckley PD K-9 officer arrived on scene to perform an “open-air sniff around the vehicle,” the complaint states.
Shortly after, the complaint states that the “K-9 indicated on the odor of narcotics from within the vehicle,” which caused the officer to remove Pittman and the driver from the vehicle.
After being removed from the vehicle, Pittman told the officer that he had a firearm under his seat in the front passenger side.
In searching the vehicle, police found a Black Taurus handgun with an unspent 9mm round in the chamber. Police also found a large extended magazine next to the gun and less than 15 grams of marijuana.
In his interview with police, Pittman admitted to knowingly possessing a firearm despite also knowing that he was not allowed to do so as he is a convicted felon. He was convicted of first-degree robbery in Raleigh County Circuit Court on July 7, 2015, according to the complaint.
As a result of these findings, Pittman was booked into Southern Regional Jail at 1:20 a.m. Thursday. His bond is set at $50,000, according to information on the WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitations website.
No arrest report was issued for the driver of the vehicle, a female, though she was cited for the traffic infraction and for driving with a suspended license, according to the complaint.
