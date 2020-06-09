Arrest made following fatal fire in Shady Spring

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Canterbury Drive in Shady Spring on Monday, June 8, 2020. When firefighters searched the home during an interior attack on the blaze, they found the homeowner, Margaret Lilly, dead.
Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said throughout the investigation evidence was found leading them to believe Lilly was the victim of a homicide. Another person who lived at the home, was not there and Lilly’s car was missing, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Investigators later found the car in Summers County along with Joseph Davis. After a stand-off with West Virginia State Police, Davis was taken into custody. Additional evidence supporting the homicide case was also discovered, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Davis was arrested and charged with murder. According to the Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority website, Davis is also facing charges in Summers County. Those include fleeing, obstructing an officer and battery on an officer.
Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal, West Virginia State Police, Mabscott VFD, Coal City VFD, WV State Medical Examiner, and Jan-Care Ambulance responded to the scene.
No further details are being released at this time.