In the Circuit Court of Fayette County, the following individuals are to report on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 1 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
l Randy L. Billups, fleeing from an officer in a vehicle causing bodily injury, a felony.
l Daniel R. Carte, grand larceny, a felony.
l Brandon L. Clark, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; possession with intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts); driving while license suspended, a misdemeanor; failure to maintain insurance, a misdemeanor.
l Renee C. Coleman, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; possession with intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts.
l Joshua R. Coffman, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts).
l Evan L. Evans, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts).
l Evan L. Evans, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (3 counts).
l Evan L. Evans, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts); driving while license suspended, a misdemeanor; overtaking the left, a misdemeanor; improper use of evidences of registration, a misdemeanor.
l Paul D. Fitzwater, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; kidnapping, a felony; malicious assault, a felony.
l Dencil R. Nottingham Jr., conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; kidnapping, a felony; malicious assault, a felony.
l Sherry A. Nottingham, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; kidnapping, a felony; malicious assault, a felony.
l James B. Hamrick, burglary, a felony; violation of protective order, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; battery on law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor.
l Edward W. Harper, third offense driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony; driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
l Joshua L. Jarrett, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (3 counts).
l Omar D. Lewis, fleeing from an officer in a vehicle while driving under the influence, a felony; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor; reckless driving, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; left of center, a misdemeanor.
l Anthony S. Lively, grand larceny, a felony; burglary, a felony.
l Anthony S. Lively, grand larceny, a felony; burglary, a felony.
l Anthony S. Lively, possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony.
l Anthony S. Lively, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, a felony; driving suspended/revoked, a misdemeanor; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor; assault on law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor.
l Johnathon N. Nelson, prohibited person possessing a firearm, a felony; carrying a concealed firearm, a felony.
l Ronnie L. Owens Jr., grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a felony.
l Ronnie L. Owens Jr., conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor (2 counts).
l Gregory A. Kincaid, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony.
l Benjamin E. Pennington, robbery in the second degree, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony.
l John P. Sheppard, soliciting a minor via computer, a felony (3 counts).
l Christin C. Taylor, grand larceny, a felony; driving suspended/revoked, a misdemeanor.
l Steven E. Toney, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts).
l Joshua D. Watkins, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts).
l Lindsey N. Blevins, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony.
In the Circuit Court of Fayette County, the following individuals are to report on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m., in the Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
l Elgie C. Adkins, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts).
l Betty J. Burruss, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, a felony (27 counts).
l Michael Christian, malicious assault, a felony.
l Daniel W. Croft, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts).
l Alisha N. Johnson, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony.
l Daniel W. Croft, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony.
l Deborah A. McKean, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony.
l Colethia L. Goard, possession with intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts); defective equipment, a misdemeanor.
l Haymond J. Hanshaw, failure to register a change of address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts).
l Alan F. Hess Jr., delivery of a controlled substance, a felony.
l Alan F. Hess Jr., possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony.
l Dallas S. Kerr, kidnapping, a felony; burglary, a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony (6 counts); brandishing a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor; domestic battery, a misdemeanor; domestic assault, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; destruction of property, a misdemeanor.
l Jason Knapp, embezzlement, a felony.
l Johnny E. McKinney, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust, a felony (3 counts).
l Stephen D. Nicholas, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts).
l Tiffany N. Pauley, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts).
l Heather N. Pittman, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; possession with intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts).
l Robert A. Carte, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; possession with intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts).
l Joshua J. Richardson, failure to render aid, a felony.
l Steven Paul Henry Sopko, threats of terroristic acts, a felony.
l David M. Terry, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust, a felony (2 counts).
l Angela D. Tucker, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony.
l Brian A. Vanover, kidnapping, a felony; robbery in the first degree, a felony; abuse of an incapacitated adult, a felony; assault during the commission of a felony, a felony; brandishing a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor; domestic assault, a misdemeanor (4 counts); destruction of property, a misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
l Tyler A. Vickers, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
l Tammy J. Messer, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony.
l Kevin M. Walton, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony.