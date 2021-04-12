With aid from local citizens, Fayette County authorities apprehended two fleeing men Sunday night.
According to information from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, two Armstrong Creek men face charges after attempting to evade police.
On Sunday, a Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction before the driver fled in the Armstrong Creek area. The deputy located the vehicle nearby on a back road. As law enforcement approached the car, the two male occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. One man was found by the deputy and an assisting Smithers Police Department officer. The subject was combative and attempted to grab an officer's gun, authorities said.
Local citizens seized the other man and detained him until officers could arrive to take custody.
Andrew Proctor is charged with fleeing in a vehicle, obstruction and fleeing on foot.
Codie Pauley is charged with obstruction, fleeing on foot, attempting to disarm an officer, and battery on an officer.
They await court proceedings.
There were no injuries, said Chief Deputy R.K. Perdue.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals can also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.