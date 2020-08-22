Transportation Security Administration officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport stopped a Kentucky woman with a loaded gun in one of her carry-on bags on Thursday.
It was the second gun that TSA officers in West Virginia detected within five days. On Aug. 15, officers caught a Lincoln County woman with a loaded gun in one of her carry-on bags.
The Kentucky woman had a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets plus two loaded magazines. TSA officials notified the local police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning prior to citing her on weapons charges.