Beckley ARH will hold a Memorial Tribute and Dedication in honor of the late RC Shah, MD, on Monday, Sept. 30. The tributes will begin at noon at the MK Hasan Behavioral Science Center gymnasium located near the emergency department entrance.
The ceremony will include words from Joe Grossman, President/CEO of ARH; Michael Chirico, Deputy Chief of Staff/Counsel Office of Congresswoman Carol Miller; and, tributes from area medical providers. Shah family members will also share memories and poems.
Dr. Shah passed away on April 30, 2018.
“We will pause to remember the life of the Dr. Shah,” says Rocco K. Massey, Community CEO for Beckley ARH. “He was admired and respected by the medical community, his patients, and most importantly his family. He was devoted to serving the medical needs of southern West Virginia.”
For more than 40 years Dr. Shah was a general surgeon in private practice. Beckley ARH will be dedicating the second floor operating wing as the “RC Shah, MD, Surgical Center.”