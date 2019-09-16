ARH Healthcare has asked Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling for a stay in a 15-year-old girl's class action sexual harassment lawsuit against the Kentucky-based corporation and Dr. Zouhair Kabbara, a former ARH hospitalist who is the subject of a criminal investigation.
Z. Kabbara, 41, is unavailable.
"All I've been told, officially, is that he's 'on vacation,'" said Stephen New of New Law Offices, the firm which brought the class action suit against ARH and Z. Kabbara.
Poling will hear arguments from attorneys representing ARH and the 15-year-old girl on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m., according to a Raleigh Circuit Court clerk.
A "stay" requests that a judge temporarily stop a judicial proceeding.
The motion had not been placed on the docket by Monday afternoon, so further information was unavailable on Monday.
The West Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) is currently investigating Z. Kabbara on claims that he pressed his genitals against a junior volunteer at Beckley ARH Hospital.
An adult woman, a former patient, has named Z. Kabbara as a co-defendant in a second class action suit, this one against Raleigh General Hospital. The former patient alleges that Z. Kabbara told her in June that he would arrange a private room for her and that, once she was admitted to Raleigh General, he sexually assaulted her.
Kabbara is the only defendant in a third civil suit filed by New's office. A young woman is suing Kabbara for unspecified damages. She charges in the complaint that when she was a high school senior, Z. Kabbara raped her, forced her to wash away evidence and later stalked her and told her that he had recorded the alleged rape.
The suit against ARH and Z. Kabbara alleges that hospital employees and volunteers had reported to Beckley ARH Hospital officials in the past that Z. Kabbara had sexually harassed them and that Beckley ARH Hospital still allowed him on hospital property, where teenagers were serving in the hospital's junior volunteer program.
The suit also alleges that a 15-year-old volunteer in June reported that Kabbara had tried to steer her into an unoccupied hospital room when she was pushing a cart, that he pressed his full body against hers when she was serving at the help desk and that he had chased her and several other teen volunteers down three flights of stairs.
The girl and her father, who was also a hospital volunteer, reported the alleged harassment to Beckley ARH officials shortly after it occurred. They were told that, in accordance with federal law, the complaint process would be kept confidential, the suit reports.
The suit alleges, however, that Z. Kabbara found out about the complaint and later shouted at the girl's father that his "friends" at the hospital would protect him.
The suit alleges that the father reported the incident and that Z. Kabbara was reportedly offered an opportunity to resign.
However, he later returned to the hospital property to treat patients of another physician and had access to minor children, including the reported victim, who were serving in the hospital's junior volunteer program, the suit alleges.
After the girl had filed an official complaint about Z. Kabbara's behavior, ARH retaliated against the 15-year-old girl and her father by writing them up for false breaches of policy, according to the complaint. Finally, hospital officials told the girl and her father to "hand in their badges" and the opportunity to volunteer was taken away from them, the suit reports.
•••
After the 15-year-old girl had filed a civil suit, several more women came forward to report that Z. Kabbara had sexually harassed them or raped them.
Trooper J.B. Yeager of West Virginia State Police's ICAC Task Force said in August that ARH officials had failed to report to law enforcement the alleged incident of Kabbara pressing his genitals against a child on hospital property.
She said the girl and her family had believed that hospital staff had reported the incident to authorities in June or July.
"I wasn't made aware of this situation by the hospital," Yeager said Monday. "I was given an anonymous tip that it had occurred.
"When I spoke to the family, they said, 'We thought the hospital was going to report it,'" she added. "It was never reported by the hospital."
While emergency room physicians are required by law to report suspected abuse of a child by an adult, it was unclear in August if ARH had a legal responsibility to report the alleged incident, Yeager said.
She added that State Police were considering issuance of a subpoena to discover the specific information the girl had reported to ARH.
While employees of Beckley ARH Hospital had reported to The Register-Herald in June and July that they had observed police officers escorting Z. Kabbara from hospital property in June, heads of local law enforcement agencies said that any reported escort was apparently not official.
Lt. David Allard of Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter reported in August that ARH Healthcare had never made their agencies aware of the teen's allegation against Z. Kabbara.