The area wide Catholic picnic held annually the third Sunday in July at Greenbrier State Forest has been canceled for 2020.
The announcement was made by newly re-elected Grand Knight Perk Berry of White Sulphur Springs who also announced the name change for the local council which now serves Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe and eastern Fayette counties.
“The Greenbrier Valley Council was the second choice for the name of Council 8689 when organized in 1984 and we are happy to give up the name of Alleghany Highlands so that name will be available for the newly organized Knights of Columbus Council in the Clifton Forge-Covington-Hot Springs area,” Berry noted, adding, “We will still maintain the members of Council 8689 who reside in or who were members of the Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Hot Springs, Sacred Heart Church in Covington and St. Joseph’s Church in Clifton Forge.”
The name change has been approved on the state level in West Virginia and is on the agenda of the Supreme Council for their meetings in August, Berry added.