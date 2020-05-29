SHEPHERDSTOWN — Several area students were named to the Dean’s List at Shepherd University for the spring 2020 semester.

l Sarah B. Fridley of Frankford

l Julia T. Ivey of Oak Hill

l William A. Prudnick of Beckley

l Alison C. Stewart of Lewisburg

To be eligible, a student must maintain a 3.4 grade point average for the semester and carry at least 15 hours of coursework or be in a professional teaching block.

Located in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, Shepherd University is a public liberal arts university. Shepherd is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges.

 

