More than $2 million in Child Advocacy Grant Program Funds have been awarded to 22 projects in West Virginia.
“These funds are awarded to local nonprofit Child Advocacy Centers throughout the state to address the growing problem of child abuse and neglect,” according to a release from Gov. Jim Justice.
“The recent awards are focused on a multi-disciplinary response to investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases by providing services such as advocacy, education, forensic interviews, evaluations, and referrals.”
In The Register-Herald coverage area, funds were awarded to the following:
l Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe — Child & Youth Advocacy Center, Inc., $103,663. Funds will provide the facility, the staff, and the support necessary for a coordinated multidisciplinary response for the investigation and intervention of allegations of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse in Greenbrier County.
l Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming — Just for Kids, Inc., $118,062. Funds will be used to provide and coordinate a more humane, culturally competent, site-based, multidisciplinary team-centered investigation and intervention for children alleging criminal abuse.
l Nicholas, Webster — Nicholas County Family Resource Network, $98,810. Funds will be used to provide Braxton, Webster, and Nicholas counties’ multidisciplinary investigative team a child-friendly environment for children who have been sexually or physically abused.
l Summers — REACHH Family Resource Center, Inc., $77,473. Funds will be used for a program coordinator to ensure services will be expanded at the Summers County Child Advocacy Center.