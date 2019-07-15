In response to six listening sessions across Appalachia, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has published a brief report highlighting challenges in drug recovery and its workforce implications across the region.
Between December 2018 and April 2019, including a stop in Beckley on April 18, the ARC heard from local and state government officials, treatment and recovery service providers, workforce development entities, employers, law enforcement and individuals in recovery on their experiences with the national epidemic with drugs, which has hit Appalachia particularly hard.
According to a 2016 ARC study, opioid-related overdose rates in Appalachia are nearly 50 percent higher than areas outside of Appalachia, with ages 25 to 44 in Appalachia having an overall drug overdose mortality rate 70 percent higher than areas outside of the region.
Through the six listening sessions, the ARC located five key themes to aiding the region with the issue: a recovery ecosystem, recovery needs, coordination of services, employment and effective practices.
In terms of a recovery ecosystem, the report outlines a complex, multiple-sector ecosystem that encompasses health, mental health, social work, criminal justice, housing, income support, transportation, education and employment services, noting that each community is at various points in developing a healthy recovery ecosystem.
According to the report, the top needs discussed were sober housing, child and elder care, transportation, support groups and assistance with health care.
In addition, the study highlighted hygiene and adequate clothing as key for those in recovery seeking employment, while the participants in the listening sessions emphasized the need for a certified peer recovery support workforce.
Lack of coordination of services across all aspects of recovery was brought up as a key crutch to overcoming the drug epidemic across the region.
"Throughout the Region, there exists a general lack of coordination among the various components of a recovery ecosystem, to include communities with robust infrastructure," the study reads, highlighting that for many of the participants, the six listening sessions were the first time that they had interacted together.
In response, the study calls for community-based assessments and planning to link together efforts both locally and regionally.
While many of the participants labeled those in recovery an "untapped resource" for the workforce, the study highlighted the barriers many in recovery feel while trying to gain or maintain employment including the stigma of drug recovery and the everyday economic reality of the region in lack of transportation and lack of jobs paying living wages.
"More attention is needed to focus on client-centered linkages between willing employers, workforce training, and recovery services organizations," the study reads before continuing later: "Helping employers with incentives to reduce financial risk as well as assistance with human resources issues, employee assistance policies, and recovery friendly workplace culture were identified as areas that need to be strengthened. While employers identified many hiring issues, they also confirmed that those in recovery, in general, were productive and loyal employees."
A lack of communication seems to be the biggest issue holding back recovery in the report, which highlights access to effective practices and information as its last key point.
"Solutions to the substance abuse crisis in our Region and our country as a whole are not going to come from Washington DC, but from the collective wisdom of those fighting this epidemic on the ground, from local policymakers and treatment providers, to employers and those in recovery," said ARC Federal Co-Chair Tim Thomas in a news release. "Making this report on our findings from our communities public is a part of a transparent process, and an opportunity to engage the American people to address this crisis. I hope it enhances the conversation around this critical issue."
As part of an effort to battle substance abuse, the ARC established the Substance Abuse Advisory Council (SAAC) in May.
The 24-member council will present its final recommendation based off of the report to the ARC in September.
