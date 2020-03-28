The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) announced Thursday two new tools documenting the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 at the regional and county levels.
The first tool — the COVID-19 Cases in Appalachia map — displays the current number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Appalachia, and throughout the U.S. Higher numbers of cases are marked by larger dots, while lower numbers of confirmed cases are represented by smaller dots. By clicking on a location, users can also see confirmed COVID-19 cases, and any related deaths, at the county level.
According to ARC officials, the map is automatically updated throughout the day by drawing on data collected by Johns Hopkins University. The map can be found at https://arcgov.maps.arcgis.com/.
The second tool — Explore County-level Coronavirus Impact Planning searchable database — presents a demographic data snapshot of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in relation to hospital bed counts, population and businesses, and categories of people at risk for COVID-19 in infographic form for each one of the nation’s counties. By clicking on each statistical icon, users can learn more about the supporting data. COVID-19 related data is updated daily.
The database can be found at https://esridc.github.io/covid-report/.
