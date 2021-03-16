WASHINGTON, D.C., — The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) began accepting applications for the third class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a leadership and economic development training opportunity for people who currently live and/or work in Appalachia. The Appalachian Leadership Institute is an extensive nine-month program focusing on skill-building, seminars, best practice reviews, mentoring, and networking. The curriculum is anchored by six multi-day seminars followed by a capstone graduation. Sessions are expected to take place throughout the Region should COVID-19 guidelines allow.
As part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, participating Fellows will learn how to:
Design effective economic development project proposals
Integrate community assets into long-lasting economic development strategies
Identify resources available to spur economic development
Locate and access investment capital from a variety of public and private sources
Prepare competitive applications for public grant opportunities
Use expanded leadership skills to create strong coalitions
Upon completion of the program, Fellows will automatically become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Alumni Network, a peer-to-peer working group committed to Appalachia’s future. Applications are currently being accepted at arc.gov/leadership through May 1, 2021. The Appalachian Leadership Institute will run from October 2021–July 2022.
"Addressing the various challenges facing communities throughout Appalachia ultimately requires local solutions," said ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas. "As we work together to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, our hope is that the Appalachian Leadership Institute will continue to give local leaders skills and information that will foster innovative, local solutions, making their communities more resilient and prosperous."
The Appalachian Leadership Institute is limited to 40 Fellows annually, drawn from Appalachia’s public, private, and non-profit sectors. Each class will include representatives from each of the thirteen states in the ARC footprint to reflect the region’s diverse economic development challenges, opportunities, and strategies. Travel and other participation costs will be covered by the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The Appalachian Regional Commission (www.arc.gov) is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC's mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.