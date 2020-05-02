The Raleigh County Firefighters Association and neighboring fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies held a drive through appreciation parade for all health care workers at Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley ARH and Beckley VA Medical Center Friday evening. Firefighters Association also provided meals for worker at all three locations.
featured
Appreciation Parade
Rick Barbero
