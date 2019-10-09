Course slated
for Summersville
A four-week class on appliqué will be offered at New River Community and Technical College’s Nicholas County Campus this month.
According to New River CTC officials, students will learn how to appliqué and how appliqué can be used on various projects. A holiday table runner will be completed during this class, they said.
The class will meet on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Oct. 22. The cost for the class is $50, and registration is required by Tuesday, Oct. 15.
For more information or to register, visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 and gkincaid@newriver.edu, or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469 or vstone@newriver.edu.
Jordan Nelson