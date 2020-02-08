Applications are now being accepted for the West Virginia Youth Leadership Forum (YLF), a statewide training and leadership development event for students with all types of disabilities, including high school juniors and seniors and college freshmen, who are transitioning to adulthood.
The YLF will be at West Virginia State University in Institute June 22-25 and will provide a variety of activities, learning opportunities and a chance to make new friends. Those who attend will also learn about the history of disability and the disability rights movement in the U.S., national leaders, and their place in the movement and disability culture.
From those who apply, 25 students will be selected to attend, without any cost.
The YLF will include:
l Four education-filled days of leadership and advocacy skills training
l Opportunities to meet and interact with West Virginia leaders with and without disabilities
l Chance to make new friends
l Opportunity to learn your rights as a person with a disability and what those rights mean
The application for the event can be found at http://www.wvsilc.org/ylfapp.htm with more information. The application must be completed and submitted by Friday, Feb. 14.
Once the application is completed, it should be mailed to WVSILC, P.O. Box 625, Institute, WV 25112-0625. The application can also be faxed to 304-766-4721 or emailed to wvsilc@wvsilc.org with the subject “YLF Application.”
