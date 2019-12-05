The application process is underway for the 2020 Beckley Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA), a way to educate Beckley’s citizens about the structures and activities of their police department.
The CPA class is not a “training” class, but is an exciting “information” class, a behind- the-scenes look at the Beckley Police Department, officers reported. The CPA program operates on the premise informed and educated citizens will be more supportive of police officers and the department, and will be more productive within their own neighborhoods and communities.
“The 12 sessions offered have been created to provide first-hand knowledge of police units, services and front line experiences,” officers stated. “There will be demonstrations, criminal justice facility tours, and hands on training with a use of force simulator.”
Information will also be presented on domestic violence, drug investigation, use of force, evidence collection, criminal investigations, police ethics, criminal law, and motor vehicle law.
The CPA begins March 5, 2020. Registrations will be accepted for Beckley and Raleigh residents, merchants, and students who are 18 years of age or older.
A background check will be done on all accepted applicants, officers said.
Application can be downloaded online at https://beckley.org/citizens-police-academy/application/, or applications can be picked up from the Beckley Police Department Records Division.
