hinton — Since 1953, Bluestone Camp and Retreat has been a place apart where thousands have heard and learned about Jesus Christ, his church, and his promise. It is a sacred space where people have forged lifetime friendships as they become part of the Bluestone family.
The small group emphasis creates an atmosphere where campers may begin to assume responsibility for living a Christian lifestyle and become nurtured in faith. All camp activities are designed to engage every age group at camp together at once in common experiences to model living and being within a larger community context.
Offering full and half week resident camps as well as Adventure trip camping programs, all the camps create an environment for campers that is physically, psychologically and theologically “safe,” and there is a camping experience for every age group.
See all of the details for the camps: http://bluestonecamp.com/summer/
“Our excellent counselor staff of college-age young adults and adult program volunteers will engage you in a wide range of camping activities. These activities include swimming, canoeing, campfires, cookouts, climbing wall, hiking, field games, crafts, singing, skits, picnics, worship, and Bible study,” states Sarah Specht, summer program director.
You can register for camp by visiting http://bluestonecamp.com/summer/register/
Applications are being accepted for summer counselors and support staff. Visit http://bluestonecamp.com/summer/employment/ for more information and to acquire the staff application form. The deadline is March 31.