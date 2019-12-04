The West Virginia Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) is accepting applications from current high school sophomores to attend the 2020 session, State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine announced Monday.
Marshall University will host the three-week session in Summer 2020 from June 14 to July 5. According to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Education, GSA provides in-depth instruction in the areas of acting, creative writing, dance, digital media, instrumental and vocal music and studio art.
Currently in its 26th year, GSA remains the perennial residency experience for the arts for West Virginia high school students, the press release stated, and while expanding their horizons and developing their talents, students are immersed in a community of fellow artists.
“During their time on campus, students will show tremendous growth in their areas of focus because of the opportunity to share and grow with like-minded people and to learn from teachers who are practicing professionals,” officials with GSA stated.
Superintendent Paine said GSA has touched the lives of thousands of West Virginia students with learning opportunities both challenging and enriching.
“These programs are offered at no cost to the students or their families and provide experiences that are invaluable,” Paine added.
To learn more about the application process, visit the Governor’s Schools at www.govschools.wv.gov/gsa. Applications are available online until Dec. 16.
Email: jnelson@register-herald.com;
follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH