charleston – Applications are now being accepted for the FY21 Rural Youth Engagement through Public Art Grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) and the West Virginia Commission on the Arts (WVCA). Approximately $65,000 in grants will be awarded.
Deadline for receipt of applications is Feb. 1, 2021.
Eligible projects will take place in communities with less than 25,000 residents and will engage local youth. Schools, not for profit youth groups, not for profit arts organizations, and local governments are eligible to apply.
The funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2021.
A complete grant application package, including eligible project expenses and evaluation criteria, is available by contacting Jenna Green, Cultural Facilities and Capital Resources coordinator, at 304-558-0240) ext. 725 or at Jenna.R.Green@wv.gov.
The application package will also be available on the department’s website located at http://www.wvculture.org/arts/grants.html.
The announcement of grantees is planned for early February 2021.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History brings together the state’s past, present and future through programs and services in the areas of archives and history, the arts, historic preservation, and museums.
Visit the department’s website at www.wvculture.org for more information.