Apparent Nazi salute photo leads to suspensions in W.Va. agency
charleston (AP) — After a photo surfaced of West Virginia correction officer trainees giving what appears to be the Nazi salute, state officials quickly suspended some employees and the governor ordered the firing of those involved.
The image, showing more than two dozen trainees with their arms raised and faces blurred, was released Thursday by the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. A line of text reading “Hail Byrd” tops the picture, which an agency spokesman said was a reference to a person involved in the training program.
Before the photo was made public, the agency’s secretary, Jeff Sandy, released a memo describing the image of Basic Training Class Number 18 as “distasteful, hurtful, disturbing, highly insensitive, and completely inappropriate.” He wrote that the picture “betrays the professionalism I have seen time and time again displayed and practiced by our brave correctional employees.”
Republican Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement condemning the photo and ordering the firing of the people involved.
Sandy’s memo ordered all copies of the picture destroyed or taken out of circulation to prevent them from spreading. He said an investigation of the incident is ongoing.
Trial delayed after suspect
asks for test of accusers’ DNA
huntington (AP) — The murder trial of a West Virginia man has been delayed after he requested his accusers’ DNA be compared to DNA found at the scene of the crime.
The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports 42-year-old Ronald Amory Witherel’s trial set to start Tuesday has been rescheduled for February. Witherel is accused of killing David Ralph in 2017.
Ralph’s girlfriend told police she awoke to a noise and saw her boyfriend’s employee, Witherel, inside the couple’s shared home. She said he then left.
Witherel’s girlfriend told police Witherel and Ralph had been driven to Ralph’s home earlier that night by two other men, the same ones who later accused Witherel of murder.