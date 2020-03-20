On Monday, March 23, Appalachian Power will replace power lines that cross over Interstate 77 between the Robert C. Byrd Drive and Harper Road exits. Intermittent traffic delays will occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. so crews can safely remove and install power lines over the highway. In the event of inclement weather the work will take place Tuesday, March 24.
Approximately 600 customers in the Wickham Road and Cabell Heights areas will be without electric service while the work takes place. Customers were notified by phone of the planned outage.
“We’re very sensitive to the fact that students and many adults are working from home right now, and to the extent possible we are holding off work that requires planned outages,” said Phil Wright, vice president of distribution region operations. “This is one of those cases where we have a complex mix of resources coming together to do needed work in a very limited window of opportunity.”
The upgraded line is part of a reliability improvement project that will tie area customers to the new Mabscott substation, which is currently under construction and expected to be complete in November.
