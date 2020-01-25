Homeschoolers from Appalachian Classical Academy and Raleigh Educational Association of Christian Homeschoolers (REACH) will join hundreds of students, educators, and families Wednesday at a student showcase – one of West Virginia’s largest events for National School Choice Week 2020.
The showcase will spotlight student talent, celebrate all of West Virginia’s K-12 education options, and raise awareness about families’ freedom to choose, Jamie Buckland, Head Mistress for Appalachian Classical Academy and Legislative Liaison for REACH, said.
The event is set to coincide with the history-making celebration of School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.
“I love that we are being provided with an opportunity for our students to participate in a showcase. Several students from R.E.A.C.H. will be performing the official school choice dance for the crowd, and three students from Appalachian Classical Academy, Sawyer Dennison, Anne Smith, and Elsie Buckland, are will be taking the stage to share their talents for the event,” Buckland said.
The student showcase will take place 10 to 11 a.m. at the Charleston Civic Center’s Little Theatre.
Appalachian Classical Academy is a homeschool program serving 12 families in southern West Virginia with weekly tutoring in science, Latin, history, literature, and logic.
According to Buckland, REACH has been supporting homeschoolers in southern West Virginia for over 20 years providing opportunities such as co-ops, field trips, athletic events, and a network of veteran homeschoolers supporting those just embarking on their journey.
For more information on the event, contact Buckland at jamie@jamiebuckland.net or 304-237-5292.
