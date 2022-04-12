The Appalachian Children’s Chorus Concert Choir will perform at Concord University Tuesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. in the Wilkes Family Chapel in University Point for the Carl S. Azzara Music Colloquium.
Admission is free and open to the general public.
The choir, performing under the direction of Selina Midkiff and Christopher Brown, includes 21 choristers from the Charleston area.
The Appalachian Children’s Chorus (ACC) was established in 1990 as the University of Charleston Children’s Chorus with Midkiff, as the founding director. The inaugural group included a dozen children who set the stage for the ACC’s legacy of “solid music education, disciplined environment and community involvement.” In 1996, the name of the chorus was changed to the Appalachian Children’s Chorus to represent its ties to the region.
Currently, the Appalachian Children’s Chorus boasts numerous honors and has compiled an impressive list of performances that includes international appearances in England, Ireland, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, and St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City. Appearances in the United States have taken the chorus to Hawaii, The Greenbrier Hotel, Disney World’s EPCOT Center, the Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York City, and the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
The Appalachian Children’s Chorus was named the official Children’s Chorus of West Virginia in 2003 by the governor and secretary of state. In 2006, the group was named The Ambassadors of Music for West Virginia for representing the state, its friendly inhabitants and West Virginia’s lifestyle to the nation and the world.
The Carl S. Azzara Music Colloquium Endowment is dedicated to the memory of Carl Azzara, a 1954 graduate of Concord, for his lifelong passion and dedication to being a pianist, musician and teacher. Dr. Christopher Azzara and his brother, Dr. Daniel Azzara, along with other family members and friends, established the fund in honor of their father, Carl Azzara, and to acknowledge his devotion to Concord and the role it played in his life.
The intention of the fund is to provide educational opportunities in music for Concord students, faculty, staff and the community through professional presentations. Dr. Christopher Azzara, who is a pianist, arranger, author and educator, offered the first program for the Colloquium in 2018 in the Wilkes Family Chapel. His presentation was “Improvisation: Music Literacy That Goes Beyond The Page.”
For more information, contact Dr. Jacob Womack at jwomack@concord.edu or 304-384-5306.