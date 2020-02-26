Appalachian Bible College (ABC) will host a senior recital Saturday showcasing one of their students, Joshiah Yowell. 

The recital is given to fulfill requirements for the Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in Bible & Theology and Music. Yowell is a piano student of Rosalie Anderson and will graduate from ABC in May. 

The public is welcome at the Senior Recital scheduled for 7 p.m. in Anderson Hall at the campus located at 161 College Drive in Mount Hope.

Admission is free.

— Jordan Hatfield 

