Appalachian Bible College (ABC) will host a senior recital Saturday showcasing one of their students, Joshiah Yowell.
The recital is given to fulfill requirements for the Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in Bible & Theology and Music. Yowell is a piano student of Rosalie Anderson and will graduate from ABC in May.
The public is welcome at the Senior Recital scheduled for 7 p.m. in Anderson Hall at the campus located at 161 College Drive in Mount Hope.
Admission is free.
— Jordan Hatfield