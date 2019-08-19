The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will bring the annual Appalachian Arts & Crafts Festival — operating in conjunction with the Appalachian Festival — back to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center for its 55th year this weekend.
Ellen Taylor, president and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, said the fair is a great fundraising opportunity for the chamber. She said 23 years ago chamber board members wanted to expand the smaller fair into a citywide festival, resulting in the newer and larger Appalachian Festival.
“The Arts and Crafts Fair on Friday, Aug. 23, through Sunday, Aug. 25, is what we put on every year as an organization,” she said. “All the events are together under the umbrella that is the Appalachian Festival, but everyone is in charge on their own event.”
The fair will be at the Convention Center at 200 Armory Drive and will be open Friday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 25, from noon to 5 p.m.
❖
Inside the convention center, over 100 exhibitors will display, demonstrate and sell their handcrafted treasures, trinkets and antiques. There also will be several food vendors around the center selling food such as kettle corn, steak sandwiches and more.
Each day the fair will host live entertainment with the Lost Cannon Bluegrass Band playing at 2 p.m. on Friday, George Whitaker performing at noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Dave Runion performing at noon and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
“It’s definitely a festival for family entertainment,” Taylor said. “It’s also an important economic generator for the community. It draws in visitors and also gives people in the community something different to do. People come back year after year and always have a great time.”
On behalf of the community, Mayor Rob Rappold shared his excitement for the event. “The City of Beckley is truly honored to host this wonderful event, and we welcome all those involved who continue to make this one of the premier craft shows in West Virginia. The fact that this is the 55th year for this event is a testament to the work by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and vendors selected to display their crafts,” Rappold said
❖
During the Arts & Crafts Fair, the 45th Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show (ATQS), an integral part of the fair, will take place. This year the theme of the quilt fair is “Snail’s Trail — A Journey.”
The quilts displayed in the theme category feature blocks that look as if they have curved piecing but are actually straight stitching. The intricate pattern is achieved simply by placing the pieces in the correct order, resulting in a sense of movement and fluidity.
The block itself dates back to the 1920s and has several variations known by other names.
Quilters are permitted to sell their work at the show if they choose to do so.
“The goal of the Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show is to showcase the traditional art of quilting by providing a place for today’s quilters to display their work with pride and satisfaction,” according to the Appalachian Festival website.
The ATQS will once again feature “Comfort Quilts” — baby quilts made primarily by Hands All Around and Sew Sew Sisters Quilt Guilds. The displayed quilts are not for sale but will be distributed throughout the year by two local agencies.
The inside of the convention center will be adorned with numerous quilts for the duration of the fair.
Quilts that have been selected from previous ribbon winners for their stunning visual designs will hang in the center of the building, while this year’s quilt submissions will be found hanging around the upper level of the arena.
The quilts submitted for this year’s show will be judged and awarded ribbons for first, second, third and honorable mention in 15 different categories. Best of Show, Judge’s Choice, Best Use of Color (this year’s chosen color is pink) and People’s Choice, which is voted on by the viewing public, are awarded a special ribbon as well as a gift certificate.
The 2019 ATQS will also host a Trunk Show presented by award-winning West Virginia quilter Linda Vaughan at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
As always, the quilt show will be accompanied by the Quilter’s Country Store where one can find quilting needs such as fabrics, patterns and other quality quilting items.
Returning vendors for the 2019 ATQS are The English Cottage, Itchin’ 2 Be Stitchin’ and Quilts and More.
Additionally, as part of The West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project, owners of cherished quilts made before the year 1970 can document their quilts for free at the Arts and Crafts Festival, on both Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project is sponsored by West Virginia Quilters Inc. in collaboration with the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.
Documentation appointments are preferred and can be made by calling Margaret Rusnak at 304-800-3875 or by emailing margiesbooboo@yahoo.com.
More information is available on the Documentation Page at the West Virginia Quilters Inc. website at www.wvquilters.org.
“We have the quilt show every year and people always seem to enjoy it,” Taylor said. “It’s something we plan to continue for as long as we can.”
Tickets to enter the Arts & Crafts Fair and Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show are $5 per person. Children ages 12 and under may enjoy the events for free.
❖
As Taylor mentioned, while the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is solely in charge of the Arts & Crafts Fair, other events are part of the larger Appalachian Festival.
This year, the Appalachian Festival is excited to present its new kickoff event, the Appalachian Jamboree, a night filled with traditional Appalachian music.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, the Beckley Concert Association invites everyone to the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium for the inaugural musical celebration.
The jamboree will feature artists such as the Mike Mitchell Band, Blue Yonder and the Long Point String Band.
Tickets for the Appalachian Jamboree are priced at $20 and can be purchased at www.beckleyconcerts.org. Seasonal memberships to the Beckley Concert Association can also be purchased for $45 per person and $40 for individuals who are age 60 or over.
For more information on the jamboree and its musicians visit the Beckley Concert Association website.
❖
Other events will feature Christine Keller from Chrizart Creations, a jewelry maker from Buckhannon, who will be at Tamarack creating her one-of-a-kind jewelry.
Beckley Art Center’s Camera Club will host a Fine Art Photography Competition from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 23-25 at 600 Johnstown Road. BAC will also host a Camera Club demonstration for enthusiasts to learn more about Beckley Art Center’s Camera Club Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. As part of the festival, BAC will host the Academy of Creative Arts Student Showcase at 328 Neville St. Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. featuring music students from their performing arts program.
As part of the Appalachian Festival, the Beckley Art Center will host a “Poets’ Cafe” on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. Guests can present their original prose, poem or story surrounded by local fine arts and fine crafts in a beautiful gallery setting. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-253-9226.
Underground mine tours plus traditional crafts for kids will be on tap at the Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia.
The main attraction is the underground tour that journeys through the dark passage of a vintage family coal mine. The Youth Museum offers a rewarding and educational experience for people of all ages and interests. Kids can drop in with their parents and Make-N-Take a traditional craft on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon and view the museums’s exhibit “Storyland: A Trip Trough Childhood Favorites.” Call 304-256-1747 for more information or visit www.beckley.org.
The area has had a long tradition of Appalachian storytelling, and Theatre West Virginia will help continue that tradition during the Appalachian Festival. Hear stories of all shapes, sizes and varieties. Several different storytellers will be on hand at 2 p.m. in the Center Court at Crossroads Mall.
Discover the West Virginia state symbols at a scavenger hunt at the Raleigh County Public Library. Track down the state animal, fish, bird, flower, tree and more. Dig up a fossil and enjoy a famous West Virginia food — the pizza roll. It all starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. No registration is required and all children’s activities are free.
Step back in time with Wildwood House Tours. The cost is $3 or you can present your Arts & Crafts ticket and tour free. Tours are available by calling 304-252-3730.
Join a Ranger on the Rock at Grandview National Park at the Main Overlook Aug. 23-24 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Experience the superb views from the rim at Grandview and the resources of the New River Gorge. A ranger will have binoculars, maps and brochures to share with those who stop by the Main Overlook for an evening visit and view. This ranger-led activity provides an opportunity to learn more about the natural world and about the people who have shaped Appalachia.
Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre will present arts in Appalachia. The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 3 p.m. will offer a short documentary screening on the arts in southern West Virginia followed by a panel discussion/group questions and answers with local creators and community builders about why it matters to support the arts locally. Cost is $5.
Join local historians for a walking tour through Beckley’s haunted past. Hear tales of ghosts, legends and lore as you stroll through the downtown historic district. You may encounter the spirit of Hannah, a Civil War nurse, or the “Lady in Red” wandering the Courthouse Square. The tour starts at 7 p.m. in the Beckley Underground (337 Neville St.) at $12 per person, $5 under 12. For reservations, call 304-228-1851.