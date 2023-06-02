Anti-Rabies Clinics are scheduled throughout Raleigh County June 3 to June 10.
During this time, dog tags will be available and vaccinations for dogs and cats administered by a veterinarian assistant. For a complete schedule, visit www.raleighcountyassessor.com or call the Raleigh County Assessor’s Office at 304-255-9178.
Dog tags are $3; dog rabies, $9; dog distemper parvo virus, $20; bordetella, $15, Lyme vaccine, $45.
Cat rabies are $9; cat distemper, $15; cat leukemia, $30; cat distemper-leukemia, $35.
No debit or credit, only cash or check.
The schedule is as follows:
9 a.m. - noon, Tractor Supply Company (old Raleigh Mall parking lot); 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., city parking lot in Sophia.
Monday, June 5
9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m., Clear Creek Volunteer Fire Department; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Clear Fork Elementary School, Artie; 11 a.m. - noon, Dorothy Post Office; 1:15 p.m. - 2 p.m., Old Glen Dale Tabor Store, Naoma; 2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m., Rebecca Chapel, Rock Creek; 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Arnett Chapel (behind church).
Tuesday, June 6
