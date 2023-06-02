Anti-Rabies Clinics are scheduled throughout Raleigh County June 3 to June 10.

During this time, dog tags will be available and vaccinations for dogs and cats administered by a veterinarian assistant. For a complete schedule, visit www.raleighcountyassessor.com or call the Raleigh County Assessor’s Office at 304-255-9178.

Dog tags are $3; dog rabies, $9; dog distemper parvo virus, $20; bordetella, $15, Lyme vaccine, $45.

Cat rabies are $9; cat distemper, $15; cat leukemia, $30; cat distemper-leukemia, $35.

No debit or credit, only cash or check.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 3 

9 a.m. - noon, Tractor Supply Company (old Raleigh Mall parking lot); 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., city parking lot in Sophia. 

Monday, June 5

9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m., Clear Creek Volunteer Fire Department; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Clear Fork Elementary School, Artie; 11 a.m. - noon, Dorothy Post Office; 1:15 p.m. - 2 p.m., Old Glen Dale Tabor Store, Naoma; 2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m., Rebecca Chapel, Rock Creek; 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Arnett Chapel (behind church).

Tuesday, June 6

9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m., GracePointe Fellowship, Harper; 10:15 a.m. - noon, Bolt Church of God; 1:15 p.m. - 3 p.m., Raleigh County Assessor/Sheriff Office, Glen Daniel; 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Old Lester Elementary School.
 
Wednesday, June 7
9 a.m. - 10 a.m., Linda K. Epling Stadium, Stanaford; 10:30 a.m. - noon, Stoco Community Center, Coal City; 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, MacArthur; 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Park Middle School, Beckley.
 
Thursday, June 8
10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m, Former Richmond School, Abraham; 11 a.m. - noon, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department substation, 657 Hinton Road, Shady Spring; 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ghent Fire Station. 
 
Friday, June 9
9 a.m. - 10 a.m., Grandview Shell Station; 10:30 a.m. - noon, Mabscott Fire Department; 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m, Bradley Freewill Baptist Church.
 
Saturday, June 10
 8:30 a.m. - noon, Raleigh County Animal Shelter, Beckley; 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Raleigh County Courthouse, Beckley.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video