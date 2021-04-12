A drug charge has been lodged against a Fayette County woman for a Sunday incident.
On Sunday night, a Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputy made contact with an individual who was carrying luggage and a motorcycle helmet while walking near Hawks Nest State Park. It was discovered that she was in possession of multiple individually-packaged units of methamphetamines, heroin and scales.
Megan Mullins, of Ansted, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics. She awaits court proceedings.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals can also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.