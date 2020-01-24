A fifth candidate is seeking the Beckley mayor’s seat in May.
Sherry Wade, former director of marketing and public relations for Mountain State University, submitted her candidate’s certificate of announcement on Friday, the closing day for submissions.
She is running against incumbent Mayor Rob Rappold, Danielle Stewart, Jim Wills and Tony Martin.
In a press release, Wade said she plans to focus on community development.
“Our community is decaying from the inside out. If we don’t have strong families, we don’t have a strong community.
“We need to develop programs to strengthen Christ-centered families and morality in our city.”
She said that she believes that Beckley still has “strong conservative Christian values.”
According to the press release, Wade currently serves as director of marketing and finance for Cornerstone Financial Group and Wade Investment Properties.
She made the announcement on her personal Facebook page.
“If you know me well, you know that this is something completely out of my comfort zone,” she said. “I have no desire to be a politician.
“I have no desire to be in the spotlight, in any way. This is something I have felt God drawing me to do, and I don’t say that lightly,” the post reads. “My family and I have spent a lot of time in prayer over this, and we are in agreement to move forward.
“I believe Beckley is still a conservative Christian city, and we need leaders who reflect that,” she added.