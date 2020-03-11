The 23rd annual Women’s Expo – the largest vendor show is southern West Virginia – returns to the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Friday, March 13, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year’s expo is being presented by My 105.9 WTNJ, Unicare, 103.CIR, The Rejuvenation Center, Groovy 94.1, Suddenlink, The Buzz 93.5 and WWNR News/Talk 101.1FM, and according to Jay Quesenberry, who has been the event’s coordinator for 20 years, the are many things to look forward to this year.
“We will have literally everything from makeup to jewelry, health, food, fashion – just everything for and about women in one great location," he said.
"This is just a gathering for women to see and do all things pertaining to women," he said. "We always have great attendance, it’s extremely popular, and we are really looking forward to this weekend.”
The Women’s Expo was established in 1997 as a way to celebrate women by giving them a one-stop-shop for the products and services that interest them.
“It is really to just do something specific for women," Quesenberry said. "Women make a lot of the buying decisions and have a lot of input on what is bought and what the people in their home do."
“Whether it has to do with the home, fashion, the cars, food, or even children, all the decisions that women make are very important and there was never really a show or anything devoted to the women’s needs and wants.”
This year, the expo will feature over 120 local and regional vendors including Grand Home Furnishings, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Evolve Health & Fitness, LulaRoe, Paparazzi, West Virginia Coal Jewelry, Fragrant Finds, Sticky Finger Apples, Posh Manna: Cake Artist & Bakery and Scentsy, as well as several community-minded entities like Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Necco Foster Care.
The expo has featured live entertainment in the past, but Quesenberry stated that this year is all about the vendors and their offerings.
In addition to the items that can be found at the vendor’s booths, the first 50 people in line on Friday and Saturday will receive a $25 Little General Gas Card. There will also be a chance to win $500 in cash on both days of the expo.
At 12:45 p.m. on Friday, the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will open the event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a performance of the National Anthem.
Free parking is being provided by the Beckley Auto Mall.
“Thousands of people come to the expo every year and even though it's for women, of course, the men and children are welcome too. It is a family-friendly event,” Quesenberry stated.
As an encouragement to attend the event, free and discounted tickets were scattered amongst local businesses in the weeks leading up to the Women’s Expo.
Admission is $5 at the door with discounted tickets of $3 at the door.
For more information on the 23rd annual Women’s Expo, visit www.womanwv.com, call the Women’s Expo hotline at 681-495-1966 or visit the event’s Facebook page at Women’s Expo 2020.